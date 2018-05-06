Delhi University staff bodies speak out against autonomy

The St Stephen’s College Governing Body has sought autonomy. The St Stephen’s College Governing Body has sought autonomy.

Staff associations of various top DU colleges such as St Stephen’s, Hindu, Hansraj and Miranda House, Saturday spoke out against the government’s plan to make certain educational institutions “autonomous”.

In a press conference called by the DU Teachers’ Association (DUTA), teachers said the move would result in privatisation of colleges and increase in fee, as well as deterioration of the quality of education.

The St Stephen’s College Governing Body has sought autonomy. However, Nandita Narain, president, staff association, said, “The way the decision to apply for autonomous status was taken is extremely objectionable. Stakeholders were not consulted.. The Governing Body moved ahead despite protests by teachers and students.”

The Hindu College Staff Association has also passed a resolution against seeking autonomous status.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said, “Emphasis on self-financed new courses and academic programmes clearly point towards privatisation and the withdrawal of central/state funding of critical expenditure.”

