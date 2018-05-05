Follow Us:
Saturday, May 05, 2018
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology

From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Latest News
  • Delhi University: St Stephen’s reports inflammatory quotes in college chapel

Delhi University: St Stephen’s reports inflammatory quotes in college chapel

Inflammatory quotes like 'Mandir Yahi Banega' were found written on the chapel's main door, while an 'Om' symbol along with the words 'I'm going to hell' was found on the cross situated behind the chapel.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published: May 5, 2018 4:16:24 pm
St Stephen’s teachers write to HRD over autonomy The quotes were written on the door of a chapel in the college. (File)

Controversial quotes were reportedly found written on the door of a chapel at Delhi University’s St Stephen’s college.

Students union president Sai Aashirwaad said inflammatory quotes like ‘Mandir Yahi Banega’ were found written on the chapel’s main door, while an ‘Om’ symbol along with the words ‘I’m going to hell’ was found on the cross situated behind the chapel yesterday.

“The messages, however, were cleared today,” he said. The college administration had announced preparatory holidays for students from April 28, with only those having practical exams attending the college.

Principal John Varghese was unavailable for comments.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now