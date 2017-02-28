Delhi University protests LIVE: March against Ramjas vandalism to begin from SGTB Khalsa College

DU protests: The march is being held in the wake of the February 22 incident at Ramjas College where clashes broke out between ABVP and AISA members DU protests: The march is being held in the wake of the February 22 incident at Ramjas College where clashes broke out between ABVP and AISA members

After the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) held a ‘Tiranga March’ from Ramjas College to Arts Faculty on Monday, students from various DU colleges will be marching on Tuesday protesting against the vandalism that happened in Ramjas College on February 22. The march, which will start at 12:30 pm, will begin from SGTB Khalsa College.

On Monday, DUSU members were raising slogans such as “Anti-nationals Bharat chodo”, “Desh mein rehna hoga toh Vande Mataram kehna hoga”.

LIVE updates

10.20 am: Yogendra Yadav and Swaraj Abhiyan will reportedly be joining today’s march.

10.10 am: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting L-G Anil Baijal to demand the Delhi Police take action against ABVP for perpetrating violence on DU campuses and for the alleged rape threats to student Gurmehar Kaur.

10.oo am: Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur early Tuesday morning announced that she’s withdrawing from the Save DU campaign – that’s protesting against student violence on campuses – saying she’s ‘gone through enough’.

