Delhi University may hold MPhil and PhD entrance exams in other cities

Delhi University (DU), which is planning to hold entrance tests in other cities for its post-graduate courses, may do the same for MPhil and PhD courses for the convenience of outstation students.

The DU vice-chancellor has constituted an 18-member standing committee, comprising deans of various faculties, to discuss the proposal for introducing six examination centres in Varanasi, Kolkata, Chennai, Jammu and Ahmedabad. The university may use these centres to conduct entrance exams for MPhil and PhD courses too.

A member of the DU committee said, “Outstation aspirants may not have to visit Delhi for entrance exams for PhD and MPhil courses. We are thinking of holding entrance exams for research courses in centres in other cities. A final decision is yet to be taken”.

