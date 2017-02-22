Delhi University: ABVP, AISA activists clash over blocking of Umar Khalid’s visit to Ramjas College

Student protesters clash with police outside DU’s Ramjas College. ANI photo Student protesters clash with police outside DU’s Ramjas College. ANI photo

A clash broke out between activists of ABVP and AISA of Delhi University on Wednesday, a day after JNU student Umar Khalid’s visit to Ramjas College was cancelled following protests by students. According to reports, ABVP activists were staging a protest in the college on Wednesday, which led to a clash between them and AISA members. Both ABVP and AISA are student political groups representing divergent ideologies.

Umar Khalid and former JNUSU vice-president Shehla Rashid were invited to speak at a seminar in Ramjas College on Tuesday but their visit was cancelled after ABVP and DUSU members gathered outside the college gate and shouted slogans against them. There were also allegations of the protesters using violent methods like stone pelting.

The protesters also clashed with police personnel deployed at the scene. Umar Khalid was among JNU students who were charged with sedition after February 9 episode last year in which a group of students were seen shouting ‘anti-India’ slogans in mobile footage.

