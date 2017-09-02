Delhi university: 4 try to attack teacher at CIC canteen

Delhi University (Express Photo) Delhi University (Express Photo)

Four men allegedly tried to attack a female teacher from the Northeast, at DU’s Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) on Friday. The alleged incident took place in the canteen of the CIC, which runs inter-disciplinary programmes. A student of the centre, who was present at the time of the alleged incident, claimed, “Four youths were sitting in the canteen. They were teasing and passing lewd remarks at women seated there. We did not recognise them but I was told they were from a student organisation.”

The student added, “Two students went and complained to the teacher. As she came to the canteen and asked them for their identity cards, they started arguing with her and soon turned abusive. They also beat up a student who was recording the incident on his mobile phone.” “A case has been registered and we are investigating the matter,” said Pradeep Narwal, DCP (north).

Another witness added, “The four left after the incident. But they returned after some time with two more persons. They were carrying sticks and tried to attack the teacher. But students intervened and prevented an assault.” By the time police arrived at the spot, the youths had fled. The teacher refused to comment on the incident. The centre’s director, H P Singh, could not be reached for comment.

