Delhi unit Congress convention at resettlement colony

This is the party’s second such convention ahead of the civic polls. (File) This is the party’s second such convention ahead of the civic polls. (File)

The Delhi unit of the Congress Wednesday held a convention for residents of the 44 resettlement colonies in the city and reminded them that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was the only leader who “paid heed to the problems of the poor and set up the resettlement colonies for over 2 lakh families”. Nearly 15 lakh people now reside in these colonies.

Sanjeev Kumar, 45, who drives a private bus and resides in Baba Colony Burari, said he has never seen his MLA come back to the area since the last election and “the last time anything changed was during the tenure of Sheila Dikshit”.

Kaushalya, 55, echoed similar sentiments and said they had running water in their homes because of the Congress.

Addressing the convention at the Talkatora indoor stadium, Delhi party chief Ajay Maken said during the Congress regime, resettlement colonies were provided basic facilities, but since the exit of the Congress, no development has taken place.

“The Rajiv Rattan Awas Yojna was started by the Congress in which plans were made to build around 62,000 flats and the Congress government in Delhi had constructed nearly 1,600 flats. But, despite the Modi government completing three years at the Centre and the AAP being in power for over two years in Delhi, they have not constructed a single flat under the Yojna,” Maken said.

This is the party’s second such convention ahead of the civic polls. The party had held a convention for residents of unauthorised colonies on February 26, where a resolution was passed demanding the sanctioning of the layout plans of over 1600 unauthorised colonies. Earlier in the day, the party chief unveiled the party’s campaign strategy for the upcoming elections. The Congress will kick-start its MCD election campaign on March 25 through Facebook Live and hold close to 200 meetings with the people.

Senior party leaders Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Salman Khurshid, will help prepare roadmaps to improve the solid waste management and sanitation in the city and to bring reforms in primary education and primary health. P Chidambaram and Jyotiraditya Scindia have prepared a roadmap for the fiscal recovery of the corporations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now