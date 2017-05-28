Delhi: Underpass at Subhash Chowk to ease traffic

According to the blueprint prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project involves the execution of “two packages”. (Representational) According to the blueprint prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project involves the execution of “two packages”. (Representational)

Even as work to improve traffic at three critical junctions in Gurgaon is underway, another part of the city is set to see changes. Officials said a blueprint has been prepared for construction of an underpass below the flyover at Subhash Chowk, and an elevated corridor between Fazilpur Chowk and Badshahpur village. In addition, five flyovers will be built between Badshahpur village and Sohna, officials said, adding that Rs 1,727.55 crore will be spent on the project.

According to the blueprint prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the project involves the execution of “two packages”. The first, estimated to cost Rs 897.11 crore, involves the area from Rajeev Chowk to Bhondsi village. A six-lane underpass will be made along this stretch, which measures 9.28 km, along with three foot-over bridges at Islampur, Uniworld and Malibu Towne. An underpass will also be constructed at Subhash Chowk. A six-lane elevated corridor will be constructed from where this underpass meets the main road, to the end of Badshahpur village.

The second package is estimated to cost around Rs 830.44 crore. It involves the construction of five flyovers — a six-lane flyover near Maruti Kunj, a uni-directional three-lane flyover each near Silani and Dhamdauj village, and six-lane flyovers near Alipur village and in the university area.

