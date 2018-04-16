Delhi Underground: Who shared it?

Some in the party speculated that supporters of a local Congress leader might have clicked it and shared it on a party WhatsApp group. (File Photo) Some in the party speculated that supporters of a local Congress leader might have clicked it and shared it on a party WhatsApp group. (File Photo)

Who shared it?

After BJP leader Harish Khurana tweeted a photo of Delhi Congress leaders eating breakfast at Chandni Chowk — hours before a fast called by party president Rahul Gandhi — many wondered how he got hold of the photo. Some in the party speculated that supporters of a local Congress leader might have clicked it and shared it on a party WhatsApp group. “Maybe that’s how it spread,” a source in the party speculated.

A new statue

After a damaged statue of Dr B R Ambedkar was promptly replaced with a “metal” one at Greater Noida — a day before Ambedkar Jayanti — many were confused as to which metal the new “tamper-proof” statue was made of. “It’s copper,” said one resident confidently, while another suggested that it might be a cheaper alloy. This continued for a while, until eventually it was agreed that there was no need to worry as the village has a new statue.

Longest in 23 years

The recently concluded Delhi Assembly Budget session was the longest in 23 years. Assembly staff and journalists were on tenterhooks till the Speaker made the final call to adjourn the session indefinitely. There have already been four extensions since March 28 —the day the session was originally supposed to end. Even on the last day, April 10, the press room was abuzz with rumours that another extension was in the offing. Some pointed to the list of unfinished business, while a few quoted “sources” in making their case.

