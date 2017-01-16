Delhi Underground: Traffic Sermon

A cop dressed as Yamraaj attire talks to a commuter about traffic rules in Gurgaon, Sunday. Manoj Kumar A cop dressed as Yamraaj attire talks to a commuter about traffic rules in Gurgaon, Sunday. Manoj Kumar

Good shot

At a press meet with deputy CM Manish Sisodia last week, camerapersons told him,“Sir, thoda centre mein aayiye (Sir, please come to the centre).” As he moved, Sisodia said, “Abhi hai nahi hum Centre mein (We are not in the Centre yet).”

Film talk

Dangal got special mention at the Pravasi Haryana Divas in Gurgaon. Piyush Goel highlighted the need for better facilities for sportspersons to ensure men like Mahavir Singh Phogat do not have to quit jobs to train their children.