Delhi Underground: Noida to Karachi

Ministry of external affairs. (File) Ministry of external affairs. (File)

Noida to Karachi

Last week, a police station in-charge in Noida seemed distraught with the MEA not responding to numerous letters written by him in connection with a crime case. The case pertains to the theft of an iPhone, which had allegedly been tracked to Karachi. “The owner of the phone logged into his iCloud account, which showed that the phone was in use in Karachi. Our resources are limited here, so we wrote to the MEA several times regarding the matter. But we have not received any reply or acknowledgment. The complainant has been accusing us of shoddy investigation, but there is only so much an SHO can do. I cannot ask the MEA to use their influence to track down a phone in Pakistan,” he said.

Backward thinking

As a woman gave birth outside Gurgaon’s Civil Hospital, having been denied treatment allegedly because she was not carrying her Aadhaar card, a wave of excitement swept through the crowd of bystanders when the child’s first cries filled the air — accompanied by queries about the sex of the newborn. Even as the woman heaved a sigh of relief, and news spread that it was a girl, some in the crowd didn’t miss the opportunity to rue the fact that it wasn’t a boy.

Cold snap

While students and teachers of JNU have taken to social media to express their opinion on compulsory attendance, a JNU professor took things a step further. In a tweet, the professor from the English department said he had had delivered lectures in “all seven continents” and had nowhere seen disruptive students force a university shutdown. It wasn’t too long before JNU students started poking fun at him for “having taught penguins” in Antarctica. The barrage of tweets forced him to clarify in a follow-up tweet that he hadn’t, in fact, taught penguins.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App