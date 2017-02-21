Delhi: Umar Khalid’s event at Ramjas College called off after ABVP protests

Eyewitnesses at Ramjas College claimed DUSU and ABVP members physically assaulted some participants while shouting slogans against Umar Khalid. (Source: Ananya Vajpeyi/Facebook) Eyewitnesses at Ramjas College claimed DUSU and ABVP members physically assaulted some participants while shouting slogans against Umar Khalid. (Source: Ananya Vajpeyi/Facebook)

Delhi University’s Ramjas College called off an event on Tuesday after members of Delhi University Student’s Union (DUSU) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) protested against JNU student-activist Umar Khalid who was one of the speakers at the event. The seminar organised by Literary Society of Ramjas was looking into exploring representations of dissent in literary productions. Khalid who was scheduled to speak on ‘The War in Adivasi Areas’ eventually cancelled his participation.

In a Facebook post, Khalid claimed the police said it would not be able to offer protection if he attended the event. “Such is the state of democracy in our country where attackers are given complete protection and those facing attacks are held responsible for the attacks on them,” he wrote. Speaking to IndianExpress.com, Debalin Roy, a student at the event, said, “Around 40-50 ABVP men stormed into the campus and started sloganeering against Umar Khalid. The group soon turned abusive and assaulted us.”

Subsequently, the police locked the room where the seminar was underway. “We were inside the room when the protesters started throwing stones at us breaking the windows of room. Police bolted the room from outside ,” said Roy.

Principal of Ramjas College, Rajendra Prasad, reportedly said the event was cancelled after protests by students. According to reports, DUSU members said they will not let “anti-nationals” like Umar Khalid to speak in DU. Khalid was among the three students to be arrested on charges of sedition for organising an event on Afzal Guru in JNU in 2016.

