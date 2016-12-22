Delhi: Uber driver arrested for ‘misbehaving’ with woman

Delhi Police have arrested a 36-year-old Uber driver from Delhi Cantonment area for allegedly misbehaving with a 27-year-woman, posted at Indira Gandhi International Airport, when she was returning home.

JCP (southwestern range) Dependra Pathak said the accused, identified as Rajiv, was arrested after the woman lodged a complaint at Delhi Cantonment police station, accusing him of misbehaving with her.

Police said the woman was waiting for the cab for a long time and after the vehicle arrived, she got inside and got into an argument with the driver.

“The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Tuesday. She was supposed to pick up a friend but the driver took a wrong route and when she protested, he allegedly threw her handbag out of the car. After a while, the driver asked the woman to get off the cab near Delhi Cantt area,” the officer said.

The woman immediately informed police after making a PCR call. “A case was registered under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code at Delhi Cantt police station. The driver was arrested early Wednesday morning,” the officer added.