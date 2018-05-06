Delhi: Two workers charred in godown fire at Kotla Mubarakpur

The tent house godown is located in the basement of a four-storey building. A call regarding the fire was made around 3.10 am, police said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The tent house godown is located in the basement of a four-storey building. A call regarding the fire was made around 3.10 am, police said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Two persons working at a tent house godown were charred to death after a fire broke out in the early hours of Saturday. Prima facie it appears that a short circuit caused the blaze. Police said they have registered an FIR and started a probe.

According to police, they received a call that a fire had broken out at the godown in south Delhi’s Kotla Mubarakpur around 3.10 am.

“Ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 5.45 am, after which the charred bodies of two men were found. The men have been identified as Manil and Shyam,” said a senior fire official.

Police said the victims, along with six others, were sleeping in the godown. While the other labourers managed to escape, the duo got caught in the blaze. “The godown was located in the basement of a four-storey building. While the ground floor housed an office, the first was inhabited by tenants. The other residents of the building escaped the blaze,” the official added.

Meanwhile, another fire incident was reported from a four-storey complex in Daryaganj. Police said a PCR call was received around 10.45 pm. “Fourteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused in two hours.

Initial investigation revealed that the fire started on the second floor and spread to the rest of the floors. While no casualties were reported, important documents and goods worth several lakhs were gutted,” an officer said. Yet another call about a fire was received around 9.10 am on Saturday morning from Maple Garden resort in outer Delhi’s Alipur.

“Seven fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was brought under control by 10.30am,” an official said.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App