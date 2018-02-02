Delhi: Two women injured after being hit by car in Hauz Khas Village

A CCTV grab shows the car speeding away A CCTV grab shows the car speeding away

Four teenagers were apprehended for allegedly knocking down two women, including a foreign national, with their SUV in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Village last week. Police claimed the teenagers were on their way home after a party and were driving rashly.

According to police, the incident took place on the evening of January 25. “The women, Neha Samant (25) and Ukranian national Elena Limane (24), were walking towards Aurobindo Market from HKV when they were knocked down by the SUV. The impact was such that Samant hit the bonnet before falling on to the road. The car then sped away.

Both women, however, received only minor injuries,” a police officer said. DCP (south) Romil Baaniya told The Indian Express that the accused, aged between 14 and 17, were apprehended on Wednesday and released on bail. As the incident took place last week, police said they cannot ascertain if the boys were in an inebriated condition. The teenagers, however, claimed they were not drunk.

After the incident, police collected CCTV footage from the area which showed the car’s registration number. They then tracked down the owner. Police said the car belongs to the father of one of the accused. “We are exploring the possibility of booking the father under the Motor Vehicles Act for giving the keys to his son. The car has been seized and a probe is underway,” the DCP said. Police said the boys went home and did not tell their families about the incident.

