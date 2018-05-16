Delhi: Two students held for blocking woman’s car

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 12-13 when the woman, who works with a news channel, was driving home. (Representational) The incident took place on the intervening night of May 12-13 when the woman, who works with a news channel, was driving home. (Representational)

Delhi Police has arrested two students for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with a woman, and blocking her car while she was on her way home. The woman, along with her husband, had approached police after which action was taken.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said a case has been registered under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) at Defence Colony police station. “The students, Subham Bhardwaj (21) and Manik Vats (21) from Faridabad, have been arrested,” said Baaniya.

The incident took place on the intervening night of May 12-13 when the woman, who works with a news channel, was driving home.

Police said the accused started following her from the N-Block signal. “I was waiting at the signal around 12.45 am, when two men in an EON car started staring at me… It made me uncomfortable. As soon as I turned left onto the BRT, they sped towards me, bumped my car slightly and sped away. I instantly felt uneasy and called my husband, asking him to come to where I was,” she said in her complaint.

The accused then waited for her to drive past and blocked her way. By then, she was near her home. “One of the men then got out. He brandished a wicket and shouted at me to get out. Not wanting to get into an altercation, I reversed and tried to go from the side… but the second man jumped out with another wicket in his hand. My husband arrived and told them to stop harassing me… They screamed and threatened my husband,” she alleged.

By then, a crowd gathered and the duo tried to flee. However, they caught hold of them while the woman called police.

