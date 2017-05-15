Delhi: Honda City falls off flyover in Punjabi Bagh, two students dead

The Honda City in which the students were travelling. (ANI) The Honda City in which the students were travelling. (ANI)

A car carrying seven students fell off a bridge in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area on Monday morning claiming the lives of two of them. The college students were on their way to an exam. The survivors have been admitted to a hospital in the city. They are currently unconscious. The first-year students, from Delhi Institute of Professional Studies, were headed to Indraprastha College, Narela, to appear for their second semester exams.

The driver of the vehicle at the time of the accident has been identified as Rajat (18), who was ferrying follow students: Pranav, Garima, Rishab and Raja. Sanchit and Ritu passed away this morning.

Police has informed that the driver of the car, which was speeding, lost control of the steering wheel. The vehicle then crashed into a divider, the impact throwing the car, a Honda City, off the bridge. The projectile vehicle broke the side-barriers of the bridge and landed on the ground below on its head, police said, according to a news report in The Hindustan Times.

The police are trying to ascertain if the driver had a valid driving licence. They claim it was difficult to pull the victims out of the wreckage as the car had smashed on its roof very badly. “We even called the fire department to help us pull out the occupants as the car’s doors and roof was completely crushed. One student died on the spot as he was crushed between the roof and his seat. Preliminary examination suggests that excessive blood loss and severe head injuries led to their death. Their bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination and their families have been informed,” a police official said, according to a report in The Hindustan Times.

– With inputs from agencies

