Delhi: Two siblings drown in trough near home

Two siblings — a three-year-old girl and her two-year-old brother — drowned in a cemented trough, filled with water till two feet, in south Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri Saturday afternoon, police said. The incident took place about 100 metres from their residence.

Police said they received information about the death of the children — Prateek (2) and Srishti (3) — from the AIIMS Trauma Centre. “The incident took place in Asola village where the children’s parents live in a rented accommodation. During preliminary inquiry, it has been revealed that the children drowned in a ‘hauz’ (trough) with a depth of about three feet, used to feed water to cattle. The trough is located in a plot about 100 metres from their rented accommodation, where the children usually played. A case under IPC Section 304 A is being registered,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South).

On Saturday afternoon, the two siblings had gone to their aunt’s house for lunch. “They were dropped outside their house. It seems they wandered to a neighbour’s house,” said a police officer. It was when the neighbours came out of their house that they saw the two children in the trough, their heads under water. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

“They may have fallen into the tub but we are checking if there was any foul play involved,” said a police officer.

