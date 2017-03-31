Delhi: Two shot dead at Chawala, police suspect gang rivalry

Two persons, including a 45-year-old woman, were shot dead by unidentified persons in southwest Delhi’s Chawala area on Thursday afternoon. Prima facie it appears to be a case of gang rivalry, police said. The son of the woman, who was shot dead, was allegedly involved in the murder of a man in Najafgarh and has been absconding since last month when the case came to light, police sources said.

DCP (southwest) Surendra Kumar said that the dead have been identified as Meena Dhankhad (45) and Sharad (24). “It’s still a blind murder case. We have not ruled out any angle, including personal disputes and gang rivalry,” he said. According to police, the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon in Shikarpur village, when the victims were heading towards Gurgaon on their bike.

“Prima facie it appears that they first stopped the duo and then opened fire. After killing the, the assailants managed to escape from the spot,” the officer said. “The incident came to light when some passersby found their dead bodies lying on the road and informed the police at around 4 pm. After receiving a PCR call, local police reached the spot. The victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were declared brought dead,” the officer said. A forensic team was later called and officials from the Crime Branch also visited the crime scene.

“It appears that they have been shot from the close range. Sharad sustained three bullet wounds, while Meena sustained one. They killed them after hatching a meticulous conspiracy, which is evident from the fact that the incident took place in a desolate area,” police sources said.

