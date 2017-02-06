Delhi: Two policemen injured in shootout at Nehru Place, suspect nabbed

ANI photo from the location where shootout happened ANI photo from the location where shootout happened

Two Delhi Police personnel were injured on Monday in a shootout in Nehru Place with a gang of alleged criminals, that led to the arrest of one of the wanted gangsters who carried a reward of Rs 25,000.

A police spokesperson said that a police team tried to stop the criminals, whose exact number was not known, near Eros Hotel in south Delhi’s Nehru Place when one of them opened fire, injuring two cops.

The captured was identified as Akbar, while most of the criminals fled the scene, the spokesperson added.