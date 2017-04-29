Delhi: Two on bike knocked off bridge by car, dead

Eyewitnesses told police that the bike-mounted duo were moving towards Faridabad when they moved to a lane not meant for two-wheelers. (Image for representational purposes. Express Photo by Amit Mehra) Eyewitnesses told police that the bike-mounted duo were moving towards Faridabad when they moved to a lane not meant for two-wheelers. (Image for representational purposes. Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Two colleagues on a bike were thrown off a flyover and died when a speeding car hit them from the rear in Badarpur on Friday. One of the two was an 18-year-old girl. The bike had taken a flyover lane for high-speed vehicles and was barred to two-wheelers. An eyewitness, however, told the police that there were no signboards alerting motorists about the two-wheeler restriction.

Police identified the victims as Sulabh Pandey and Prachi. The car that hit them from the rear was a speeding Honda Mobilio. Eyewitnesses told police that the bike-mounted duo were moving towards Faridabad when they moved to a lane not meant for two-wheelers.

“The collision was so strong that Pandey and Prachi were both tossed into the air and fell from the flyover. Both suffered critical head injuries. Pandey died on spot and Prachi died in the hospital,” said a police source. Police said both worked in a retail store in Pul Prahladpur and were going to home after work. Neither was wearing a helmet, the police source said.

The car’s driver, Mohammad Anwar (28), was caught by some commuters and handed over to police. Police said the car was at a high speed when it hit the bike. “We have registered a case and also started a probe on how they (the duo on the bike) came on the lane reserved for high-speed vehicles,” said an officer. Police said Sulabh is survived by his parents and two younger brothers in Faridabad. The girl stayed with relatives in Badarpur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now