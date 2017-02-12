Delhi: Two minors nabbed, stole from church donation box

At the church on Saturday. Express At the church on Saturday. Express

Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly stealing Rs 5,000 from the donation box of St Basil Orthodox Church in Rohini. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera, which helped police identify and trace the culprits. The two were sent to a correctional home and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB).

Joint Commissioner of Police (northern range) Sanjay Singh confirmed that the two juveniles had been apprehended.

Deputy Commissioner of Police M N Tiwari said that since it was a case of theft from a religious place, local police immediately sent 10 teams to nab the accused. “We examined the CCTV footage and identified the thieves. They stayed in the church for an hour,” he added.

During the course of the investigation, police had showed the photos from the CCTV footage to locals in the area. “Police started door-to-door verification and came to know that the boys lived in a nearby slum, from where they were apprehended late Friday night. They admitted to their crime and said they only wanted to commit theft, not cause any communal disturbance,” police sources said.

A police picket was set up at the church following the incident, police said. Father George Kuriyan Thomas said the incident came to light when he opened the front door to prepare for the morning prayers and found various items misplaced.

“When I opened the inner entrance of the church for prayers, I found many things lying on the floor. The window was shattered, the Holy Cross had been vandalised and the donation box was found empty,” he said. However, he added that it was a clear case of theft and not communal in nature.