Delhi: Two minors, aged 7 and 10, raped by neighbours

In two separate incidents, two minor girls were allegedly raped by persons living in the neighbourhood. In the first incident, police arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly raping a seven-year-old girl. Police said the incident occurred in the Govindpuri area about a month ago, but the accused allegedly threatened the girl not to disclose the assault.

However, on Saturday evening, the victim’s younger brother informed their mother that his sister was raped by a man living in their locality, police said.

In the second incident, a 10-year-old girl was raped by a 30-year-old man, who lives in her neighbourhood. Police said the incident happened Saturday evening in a Shahdara locality, when the girl was playing outside her house. The accused lured her towards a railway track where he raped her. He was spotted by a passerby, who informed police, said police.

