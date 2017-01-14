Delhi: Two men arrested for supplying cars to gangsters

THE DELHI Police Special Cell Friday arrested two carjackers who allegedly supplied cars to two gangsters so that they could evade arrest. According to police, the accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar (29) and Anil Kumar (27). DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yadav said the accused were arrested on Thursday evening from outer Delhi’s Narela while they were traveling in a stolen Maruti Swift.

According to police, Ajay was first arrested in 2007 for possessing a countrymade pistol. Since then, he has been involved in 13 cases, including murder, carjacking, robbery and under the Arms Act. Anil has previously been involved in two cases of murder and has been charged under the Excise Act.

Police sources said that in 2014, the accused, Anil and Ajay, came in contact with the one of the gangsters, Jitender Gogi, in Rohini Jail. “As both were experts in carjacking and robberies, Gogi asked for their help,” said a source. Once they got out on bail, the two worked for Gogi and another gangster, Samunder Khatri.

Last month, the duo made off with the Swift. The same night, they abducted a property dealer and stole his car, said sources. Police said they were planning to hand over both vehicles to the gangsters.