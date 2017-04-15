Delhi: Two killed in Karol Bagh factory fire

Two men were killed and as many injured in a fire that broke out in a paint factory at Naiwala area of Central Delhi’s Karol Bagh Friday.

A senior Delhi Fire Services officer said they received a call around 6.30 pm about the fire and four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Later, four more fire tenders were sent to bring the blaze under control. After the fire was doused in 30 minutes, two bodies were found. It is suspected that they died of suffocation. Two injured persons, who suffered 40 per cent burns, have been admitted to RML hospital.

The semi-residential and commercial building has two floors. A drum containing car polish was found inside the building. The fire may have spread rapidly because of it, officials said, adding the a short circuit may have also caused the blaze.

Cooling operations are on at the building and fire officials are ascertaining if there are any more casualties.

