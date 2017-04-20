Delhi: Two killed and three injured after class 12 student runs car over people on footpath

Two dead and three injured after a car ran over them near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. (Source: ANI) Two dead and three injured after a car ran over them near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate. (Source: ANI)

At least two people were killed and three injured on Thursday after a car ran over people near Delhi’s Kashmere Gate.

According to news agency ANI, the driver of the vehicle is a class 12 student, who has been apprehended by police.

“The driver has been apprehended and a case has been registered under IPC 304. Driver claims he has turned 18 but we are verifying document,” said Jatin Narwal, DCP North, Delhi Police.

According to news agency PTI, the accident happened at 5.45 AM on Thursday. The car reportedly had three occupants – all Class XII students – of a top Delhi school. police sources told PTI. Police said that two of those managed to flee, while the driver was apprehended.

According to PTI, the injured and the deceased persons are yet to be identified. Police are trying to determine whether the driver was drunk at the time of the accident and have sent him for medical examination, PTI reported.

More details are awaited.

