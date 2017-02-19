Delhi: Two held with fake Rs 100 notes, cops suspect meant for UP polls

Police also suspect that the notes had come to India from Pakistan via Nepal. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha) Police also suspect that the notes had come to India from Pakistan via Nepal. (Express Photo by Abhinav Saha)

Two persons allegedly carrying fake Rs 100 notes, with face value of Rs 6 lakh, were arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell from northeast Delhi’s Sonia Vihar. According to police, the accused were on their way to deliver the notes to two persons from Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time Delhi Police have recovered fake Rs 100 notes post demonetisation. Police also suspect that the notes had come to India from Pakistan via Nepal and were meant to be circulated during the UP elections.

DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said, “Two persons, identified as Sanjeev alias Mukesh (31) and Arvin (35) of UP’s Shamli district, were arrested near Wazirabad Road on Friday. Arvin’s bag contained fake currency with face value of Rs 2 lakh, and Sanjeev’s bag contained FICN with face value of Rs 4 lakh.” The accused had received the fake currency from Eastern UP-based sources, he added.

According to police sources, security agencies have recovered fake notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 coming from Pakistan on several occasions but this is the first time fake Rs 100 notes have been recovered. “After demonetisation, requirement of Rs 100 notes increased across the country. There is a possibility that these notes are being circulated in Uttar Pradesh, where Assembly polls are currently underway,” a police source said.

Police sources said since the model code of conduct is in force in UP, the accused were using Delhi as a transit point for supplying notes to various parties. On Friday, the police team arrested the duo when they had come to deliver the consignment. “The recovered fake currency is of fine quality. The accused told police that they have supplied consignments to several states, and charge Rs 40,000 for Rs 1 lakh in fake currency,” the DCP said. It is also being probed whether the fake currency has any link to the Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence, he added.

Sources said a drive has been launched by the Special Cell against fake Indian currency. Last month, they recovered fake notes with face value of Rs 19.22 lakh in the form of Rs 2,000 notes.