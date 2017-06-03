Delhi: Two held for stealing 950 kg cardamom

Delhi Police have arrested two persons for allegedly burgling a godown of green cardamom worth Rs 14 lakh in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate last month.

“The two accused, Pawan Kumar and his cousin Rahul Mishra, were arrested from Khari Baoli, Thursday. We have recovered 19 bags containing 950 kg green cardamom from them. They had posed as owners of the godown and hired two labourers to carry the bags containing green cardamom. After the labourers were identified, police zeroed in on the two accused,” said DCP (north) Jatin Narwal.

On May 26, police received information that 26 bags of green cardamom were stolen from a godown in Tilak Bazar, Lahori Gate. A police team started scanning CCTV footage, and the labourers were identified.

“Before hiring the labourers, the accused used cutters to enter the godown. Later, they behaved as godown owners in front of the labourers,” he said.

