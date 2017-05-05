Delhi: Two held for robbing, killing 20-year-old

Roughly 14 days after a 20-year-old man came under the wheels of a TSR auto during a robbery bid near Akshardham flyover, police have arrested two men in connection with the case from Loni. The accused, identified as Bhura and Sonu Verma, have been robbing people using the same modus operandi for the last two years, and at least four confirmed cases have been worked out, said police.

The deceased, Hafeez (20), had arrived in the capital along with his brother, Nafees (18), from UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri. Their bus dropped them near Seelampur, from where they boarded a TSR auto. The driver, however, along with his associates, robbed them of their belongings and pushed them out of the vehicle.

After a case was registered at Pandav Nagar police station on April 21, the Delhi Police formed a team led by special staff inspector Vinay Yadav. Police sources said they first tracked down the bus which had dropped them, and also traced when the phone — stolen from the victims — was last switched off. “

DCP (east) Omvir Bishnoi said that the Bhura gang of Loni operated in Seelampur and nearby areas. Police sources said during interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had lured the victims by offering them a ride at a low cost.

