Delhi: Two held for kidnapping 10-year-old boy, cousin on the run

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 10-year-old boy three days ago, when he was going for tuition with his sister, in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar. The two were consuming alcohol, in anticipation of receiving a Rs 1 crore ransom, when they were arrested, police said. The boy has been rescued.

DCP (northeast) AK Singla said two of the accused, Tareeq (21) and Daanish (22), are employees at a printing press run by the boy’s father.

“The third accused, Mohsen (25), the alleged mastermind of the kidnapping, is the boy’s cousin,” he said.

Singla said Tareeq and Daanish kidnapped the boy on Monday. “They asked him his uncle’s address and then allegedly drugged him and took him away. He was taken to Panipat and kept there for a night. On Tuesday, the accused brought him back to Delhi and started making ransom calls demanding Rs 1 crore from the boy’s father. In the evening, they made the father speak to the boy and asked him to meet them at 8 pm with the amount,” he added.

Police found that the accused were making calls from a PCO. “Teams were deployed around the PCO. Teams were also sent to Panipat since some calls, made earlier in the day, had come from there. Two officers — Additional DCP RP Meena and Inspector Vinay Yadav — spotted the boy with Tareeq and Daanish in a park in Kailash Nagar. The two were consuming alcohol at the time and were overpowered by police,” an officer said.

During questioning, the two told police that they needed money and when Mohseen asked them to join his plan, they agreed. Mohseen is on the run, Singla said.

