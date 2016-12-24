Delhi: Two friends of girl arrested in Najafgarh minor murder case

Police have arrested two male friends who were accompanying the 17-year-old girl who was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area. The accused, Shubham, had allegedly shot the girl since he disapproved of her friendship with another man, Nitin, police said. Shubham told police he had a heated argument with the minor girl over her friendship with Nitin, they added. Shubham had been angry with the girl for the last few days. On December 20, when he had gone to drop the girl at her house with Yogesh in the latter’s Mercedes, he saw Nitin standing close to the girl’s mother, police said.

He was upset that the girl’s family was in touch with her friend and shot at her with Yogesh’s pistol, they said. They said at the time of the incident Shubham was allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

On the day of the murder, her mother had called her around 7 PM, asking her to return home soon as it was getting late. She assured her that she would be back soon.

“Three days police remand of both accused Shubham & Yogesh obtained in Njfgarh minor girl murder case. Shubham & Yogesh arrestd in Njfgarh minor girl murder case. Sec 302, 363 IPC, 25, 27, 30 Arms act & 77 JJ Act imposed (sic),” tweeted Surender Kumar, DCP(Southwest).

“Shubham had been hiding at Tughlakabad. We received a tip off on Friday afternoon that he will be coming to Saket. Our team laid a trap and we held him on late Friday evening,” police said.

Police said they have booked Yogesh, the owner of the pistol and the Mercedes car under the appropriate sections of the Arms Act.