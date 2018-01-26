Delhi: Two firefighters injured in Mundka factory blaze

At the cloth factory in Mundka, Thursday. Gajendra Yadav At the cloth factory in Mundka, Thursday. Gajendra Yadav

Clothes and furniture worth crores were gutted in a fire at a synthetic cloth manufacturing factory and godown in outer Delhi’s Mundka on Thursday. Although no casualty has been reported, two Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials sustained minor injuries while trying to douse the blaze.

According to DFS officials, at least 35 fire tenders were pressed into action and it took eight hours to douse the fire that broke out at 9 am due to a suspected short circuit. Police said they have registered a case under relevant sections and started investigating the cause of the fire. Police said they were also checking whether the factory and the godown had proper firefighting equipment.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said two of his men sustained minor injuries on their hands and leg while trying to contain the fire. “Some labourers were inside the godown when the fire broke out. They called police and the fire department and vacated the premises. No casualty has been reported,” he said. However, he added that during the firefighting operation, the godown crumbled completely and the upper portion of the factory collapsed.

A worker at the factory told The Indian Express that the blaze spread to both the buildings within minutes, and by the time the fire tenders reached, both the structures were on fire. “Thankfully, all labourers managed to come out of the building before the fire could get to them,” he said, adding that they used to make parts of shoes in the factory.

