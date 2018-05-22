Delhi: Two drown in Burari swimming pool, owner, staffer held

According to police, the dead — Amit (24) and Neeraj (23), both residents of Burari — drowned in the swimming pool near a school in Nathupura area of Burari. (Representational image) According to police, the dead — Amit (24) and Neeraj (23), both residents of Burari — drowned in the swimming pool near a school in Nathupura area of Burari. (Representational image)

Two men drowned in a swimming pool in north Delhi’s Burari Sunday night after which the owner and caretaker of the facility were arrested, police said. After the two men were reported dead, police had inquired into the facility and found that it was in fact not open to the general public. The facility had been in the last stages of completion and no licence was procured from the authorities for it.

Additional DCP (North), Harendra Singh, said, “During inquiry, it was found that no safety measures, such as life jackets, were present. There was no fencing of the pool, covering of the drain or alarms installed on the premises.” Police have identified the owner as Vikram Ujjainwal, who took the lease of the facility from a Burari-based resident, Mangesh Tyagi. The two of them have been arrested under Section 304-(a) of the IPC. Police have also sent a letter to the labour department, asking them to inspect the site.

According to police, the dead — Amit (24) and Neeraj (23), both residents of Burari — drowned in the swimming pool near a school in Nathupura area of Burari. Their bodies were sent to Subzi Mandi mortuary for post-mortem. Amit used to work as a water purifier mechanic, and lived with his mother and younger sister in Kampur Majra, while Neeraj was a student of School of Open Learning.

He used to live with his parents and four siblings in Tomar Colony. “Another person who was with them claimed that the two were drinking by the side of the pool. There was no one from the facility guarding the area due to which they could enter the pool,” said a police officer.

