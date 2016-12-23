Delhi: Two days after shooting girl outside her house in Najafgarh, accused still at large

Forty-eight hours after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside her house in Najafgarh, the Delhi Police are yet to arrest the accused who, along with his family, has been absconding. Prima facie, the incident seems to have occurred due to a possible love triangle, police said.

Police said the two other persons — 28-year-old Yogesh and 22-year-old Nitin — are being questioned to get leads. “Based on the leads, we have conducted raids in Bahadurgarh and Sonepat area. We have questioned relatives of the accused and hopefully we will arrest him soon. The whole family has left their home,” said DCP southwest Surender Kumar.

Police said the accused, Subham, had befriended the victim two months ago and they met frequently. However, the actual reason that could’ve triggered the killing will be clear once Shubham is nabbed, they added. The victim’s father said he did not know about his daughter’s friendship with Shubham. The victim, who passed Class 12 this year, was preparing for civil services exams.

A school teacher, who taught the girl, said her performance was above expectation.

“She took part in various extra-curricular activities. She was quiet and used to be with her friends. I can’t believe she is dead,” the teacher said.