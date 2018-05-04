Delhi: Two cops foil bid by six men to kidnap 21-year-old woman

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the woman and her younger brother were on their way home on a Scooty. En route, they were intercepted by six men on three bikes who allegedly began to molest her. (Representational image/Express) According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the woman and her younger brother were on their way home on a Scooty. En route, they were intercepted by six men on three bikes who allegedly began to molest her. (Representational image/Express)

Alertness of two personnel, posted with the Delhi Police Crime Branch, helped avert a kidnapping bid by six men in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Wednesday night. Police said the officers were on a bike when they saw the men molesting a 21-year-old girl. While the men fled the spot after the policemen fired shots, one of the accused – who sustained bullet injuries during the firing – was nabbed when he came to the hospital for treatment, police added.

According to police, the incident took place around 10.30 pm when the woman and her younger brother were on their way home on a Scooty. En route, they were intercepted by six men on three bikes who allegedly began to molest her.

The woman told The Indian Express, “I was on my way from work; I had asked my brother to pick me up from the Metro station. On the way, the men started misbehaving with me. My brother tried to intervene but they slapped him and molested me. They were inebriated… and were trying to kidnap me.” The woman also claimed that no one stopped to help until two men on a bike intervened.

One of the officers, constable Parvinder Kumar Malik, said, “My colleague, constable Parmajeet Singh, and I were heading home when we spotted a group of bikers surrounding a woman. At first, we thought it might be a personal issue. But we decided to find out if everything was alright. When we enquired if they were harassing the woman, the men hurled abuses at us. They didn’t know we were policemen as we were in plainclothes. They threatened us and asked us to leave.”

Malik said he then hit one of the bikes with his two-wheeler. “Two of them fell down… we whipped out our pistols. I fired in the air. Four of the men got on their bikes and fled. The other two tried to run, leaving behind their bike. One of the men, however, took out a pistol and fired at us. We fired back but they escaped,” he said.

The constable said he then made a PCR call to local police, who took them to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital for a medical examination.

A senior police officer said, “Around half-an-hour after the personnel reached the hospital, a man came along with his nephew. He claimed that his uncle had been shot in the leg by thieves, who made off with his money and gold chain. The constables noticed that the purported thieves did not steal his mobile. Malik then suspected that he must be one of bikers, who sustained an injury when he fired at them.”

Police detained the man, who is recuperating at the hospital. “An FIR has been registered and investigation is underway. We also found that the bike the men left behind was stolen a few weeks ago,” the officer said. Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Alok Kumar appreciated the work of the police personnel and said they will rewarded suitably. Constable Malik has been working with the crime branch for the last seven years.

