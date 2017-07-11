Delhi: Trying to fight off bag snatchers, woman falls out of auto

(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

A 31-year-old woman from Meghalaya sustained injuries after she fell out of a speeding autorickshaw while trying to

recover her handbag from snatchers at the Moolchand-Lajpat Nagar flyover in southeast Delhi. The woman was heading to her home in Maharani Bagh when two bike-borne men approached the auto and grabbed her bag, said police.

DCP (southeast district) Romil Baaniya said the incident took place on Sunday night when the woman, identified as Abazila, had boarded the autorickshaw from Malviya Nagar to Maharani Bagh. “The incident took place around 11.30 pm, when the accused snatched her purse. She fell down while trying to thwart the snatching attempt, and sustained some abrasions on her hand and elbow,” Baaniya said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital from where she was discharged after medical examination, police said. “We have registered an FIR under relevant sections of snatching at Lajpat Nagar police station, and a hunt is on nab the accused,” Baaniya said. The snatchers fled with the bag that contained an iPhone, Rs 400, ATM cards and some important documents, police said.

In a similar incident on Sunday, two bike-borne men had snatched the bangles of a 50-year-old woman travelling in an autorickshaw and fled the spot after firing in the air. The incident took place near the Delhi Police Headquarters in central Delhi’s ITO area.

