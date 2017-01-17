Delhi: Trying to click photos at railway track, 2 boys run over by train

Yash’s father at the spot where the boys died; an old photo of Yash. Praveen Khanna Yash’s father at the spot where the boys died; an old photo of Yash. Praveen Khanna

Trying to click photos on a railway track proved fatal for two Class X students, who were hit by a train in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar. Police said seven boys had gone to the railway track to click selfies and photos of each other while returning home from tuition classes, at 4.30 pm Saturday. The incident took place at the northern railway line which connects New Delhi railway station with Anand Vihar railway station. The boys who died, Yash Kumar and Shubhma Saini, were students of Aster Public School and took math and science tuition in Shashi Garden.

According to police, Yash, Shubham and five of their friends had gone to the railway track just for clicking photos. “Without informing their families, they took a camera on rent for Rs 1,300 a day. They first went to the Commonwealth Games Village and clicked photos there before heading to the tracks,” said a senior police officer.

“While taking photos, they saw a train heading towards them and moved aside. But another train came from the opposite side, and they were stuck between the two. The victims were hit by one of the trains,” police said.

Yash’s father Rajesh, who visited the spot on Monday, said his son never told him about their plan. “I would have never allowed him to come here. This is such a dangerous place,” said Rajesh. Following the incident, one of the students made a PCR call. The two boys were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead. Deputy Commissioner of Police (railways) Parvez Ahmed said an inquest proceeding has been initiated and police have seized the camera, hired from a shop in east Delhi.

Yash’s uncle Ravi said that he wasn’t even allowed to carry his mobile phone to school or tuition classes. Poonam, who lives nearby, said she often dissuaded people from standing on the tracks. “I saw the seven boys playing on the tracks. They were posing for photos. I scolded them and asked them to leave, but they didn’t listen,” she said.