Delhi: Trucks can enter city after 11 pm

The Delhi government has relaxed its restrictions for entry of heavy commercial vehicles and trucks into the city, by allowing vehicles to enter an hour earlier at night. As per a notification issued in November, 2016, vehicles could not enter between 7 am and midnight. The amendment was made in a notification placed before the House on Tuesday, which says heavy vehicles can enter the city by 11 pm. “On being satisfied that it is necessary in the interest and convenience of public… to regulate movement of heavy, medium and light goods vehicles on Delhi roads, the GNCTD amends its earlier notification for the purpose of the prohibition of plying and idle-parking of (these) vehicles on the roads and areas during specified timings,” the notification said.

Stating that air pollution peaks during night, the government had amended the timings twice. In February last year, it changed the timings from 7.30 am-9.30 pm to 7 am-11 pm. As pollution levels took a turn for the worse after Diwali, trucks were allowed to enter the capital post midnight till January 31, 2017. An official said, “The midnight entry time was an emergency measure adopted at the recommendation of the Traffic Police for the month of January to combat spike in pollution levels during winter. It was reviewed in February and because pollution levels were not as high, and because business, especially that of perishable items, was being adversely affected, the timings were changed back to 11 pm. The notification was tabled in the Assembly today.”