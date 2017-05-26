Delhi: Truck with buffaloes topples over, driver flees

According to police, the incident occurred around 12.42 am when the speeding truck was crossing Panchsheel flyover (Source: Google maps) According to police, the incident occurred around 12.42 am when the speeding truck was crossing Panchsheel flyover (Source: Google maps)

A truck carrying 21 buffaloes overturned near south Delhi’s Hauz Khas Metro Station late Wednesday night leading to a massive traffic snarl in the area, police said. The truck driver left the vehicle behind and fled the spot, police added.

While two of the buffaloes died, the others are currently undergoing treatment at a veterinary hospital in Tis Hazari. According to police, the incident occurred around 12.42 am when the speeding truck was crossing Panchsheel flyover, but the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed into a nearby divider.

“Locals made a PCR call and alerted the police. But before the police could arrive, the driver and his helper managed to escape from the spot,” the officer added. Police said a case has been registered and they are trying to nab the absconding driver. The truck has a Gujarat registration number and efforts are underway to track down the truck’s owner.

