Trio ordered 165 phones from Amazon, said parcels were empty

Over the last two months, online retailer Amazon has allegedly been duped of Rs 45 lakh by three persons, who used to order phones online, and then complain to the company that they had received an empty parcel, police said. The men would keep the phones and also get a refund from the company, police said, adding that the accused “stole” as many as 165 phones, including many high-end ones, this way.

Police are scanning bank accounts of the accused and have so far discovered that the three-member gang is from Tri Nagar.

DCP (northwest) Milind Dumbere said they recently received a complaint from a senior Amazon official. “The official told police that after their monthly audit, they came to know that 165 cell phones had been reported missing from parcels between February 10 and March 25. All such complaints had come from northwest Delhi,” Dumbere said.

“The accused would lodge a complaint with Amazon within two hours, claiming that they had received an empty parcel. The amount deposited by them would be refunded to their account within 24-48 hours,” sources said.

Amazon officials initially suspected the role of an insider and started an internal enquiry. But it later came to light that they were only facing the problem with phone deliveries.

Dumbere asked officials of the Cyber Cell in northwest district to look into the matter. “After scanning call data records, police came to know that bookings were made from a new number each time, and the person would give an incorrect address,” sources said.

“Every time the delivery agent failed to trace the incorrect address, the accused would call him to a different location,” police sources said. Police are also questioning delivery agents.

An Amazon spokesperson said, “We have reported the case to the Delhi Police. They have taken charge and we are extending all support or information.”

