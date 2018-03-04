Delhi: Trafficking gang busted, three minor girls rescued

Neeraj was arrested and, during questioning, he told police that one Anuj and his wife had sold the girl to him. Neeraj was arrested and, during questioning, he told police that one Anuj and his wife had sold the girl to him.

With the arrest of four persons, including a woman, Delhi Police Saturday claimed to have busted a gang allegedly involved in trafficking minor girls. Three minor girls were rescued following the arrest, police said.

Police said they received a complaint Friday that a 14-year-old girl had gone missing from Geeta Colony. “After registering a case, police teams were formed to search for the girl. Within 24 hours, using human and technical intelligence, police managed to trace the girl to Palla village in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar,” a senior police officer said.

The girl was produced before a child welfare board and her statement was recorded, police said. “It was found that she was sold to a 32-year-old man, Neeraj, for Rs 4 lakh. He wanted to marry the girl. Relevant sections of IPC and POCSO Act were later added to the FIR,” the officer said.

Neeraj was arrested and, during questioning, he told police that one Anuj and his wife had sold the girl to him. Following the input, police arrested Anuj, his wife and a third accused, identified as Babloo.

“While conducting a raid at Anuj’s house, police found two more minor girls confined there. A separate case was registered in this connection. The accused told police they had sold four other girls. A team has been constituted to rescue the girls, and arrest other accused. The gang used to pick up minors from places such as railway stations and bus depots,” police said.

