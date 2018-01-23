Delhi Traffic Police seeks Google help for Republic Day route alerts

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm from January 25. (Source: File Photo/representational) No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm from January 25. (Source: File Photo/representational)

Anticipating that commuters might get stranded in traffic snarls due to the restrictions for Republic Day, the Delhi Traffic Police has requested Google to inform commuters on Google Maps about alternative routes as well as traffic restrictions.

Moreover, police said personnel will be deployed in large numbers across the city on Tuesday as restrictions will be in place for the full dress rehearsal of the parade. The Republic Day parade is expected to start at 9.50 am from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds via Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

No cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 pm from January 25. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed till the parade is over.

