Delhi traffic police issues traffic advisory for Republic Day parade

Jawans during rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, 17 January 2018. (Express Photo By Amit Meha) Jawans during rehearsal for the upcoming Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi, 17 January 2018. (Express Photo By Amit Meha)

There will be traffic restrictions in central Delhi on Tuesday in connection with the full dress rehearsal of the Republic Day parade. According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, the parade rehearsal will start at 9 am from Vijay Chawk and proceed to the Red Fort. The route of the parade shall be as follows: Vijay Chowk – Rajpath – India Gate – Tilak Marg – Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg – Red Fort.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed in large numbers to ensure “minimum inconvenience” and “maximum facilitation”, Chief Spokesperson and Special Commissioner (Traffic), Delhi Police, Dependra Pathak, was quoted as saying by PTI. “We have informed Google about the restrictions as several people use Google Maps. It will inform users about the alternative routes,” he said.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY

Traffic Arrangements – Full Dress Rehearsal on 23rd January, 2018 pic.twitter.com/idRuRPLIDx — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 22, 2018

Road restrictions

The function at India Gate will begin at 9 AM, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Garima Bhatnagar, said. Traffic on certain roads leading to the parade’s route will be restricted and vehicles will not be allowed on Rajpath from 3 PM on January 25 till the time the Republic Day event ends, she said. Bhatnagar said that no cross traffic will be allowed on Rajpath from 11 PM from January 25. Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road will be closed till the parade is over, the officer said.

The ‘C’-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 2 am on January 26 till the parade crosses Tilak Marg,

she said. Tilak Marg, will be closed for vehicles from 10 AM on January 26 and cross traffic will be allowed depending on the movement of the parade, the officer said.

The police said that cross traffic movement at Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk, ITO Chowk, Delhi Gate and beyond will also depend on the parade’s movement. Traffic will be prohibited from Januray 25 in the area within the South Avenue T-Point, Tyag Raj Marg, Kamraj Marg, Man Singh road, Akbar road (between Man Singh road and the C

Hexagon), Dr R P road, Red Cross road, Sansad Marg, Imtiaz Khan road, Rakab Ganj road, Pt. Pant Marg, Church road up to the Church Road-North Avenue T-Point, Bhatnagar said.

Traffic will be restricted from 6 am till the parade ends in areas bound by the Kautilya Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Dr A P J Abdul Kalam road, ‘Q’-Point, Humayun road, Subramania Bharti Marg, Mathura road, Bhagwan Dass road, Mandi House, Feroze Shah road, Tolstoy Marg, Sansad Marg, Patel Chowk, Ashoka road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, R M L Mother Teresa Crescent up to 11 Murti and Sardar Patel Marg up to Kautilya Marg, she said.

However, local residents and vehicles with passes of invitees will be allowed, the officer said, adding that metro rail service will be available for commuters from most stations.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan will be closed from 12:30 pm on January 26, and at Patel Chowk and Race Course metro stations from 8.45 am to 12.30 pm on Republic Day. The north-south traffic will be allowed from Ring Road, Arobindo Chowk and Prithviraj Road. Traffic from South and East Delhi towards New Delhi railway station will be allowed on Mother Teresa Crescent and Boulevard Road via the ISBT over bridge, respectively, she added.

No heavy vehciles will be allowed to enter Delhi from 10 pm on January 25 till the parade is over, and their entry from Sarai Kale Khan will be banned on January 26 from 7.30 am till 12.30 pm, the officer said.

Metro services

According to the traffic instructions issued, there shall be no restriction on metro services except restricting boarding/de-boarding from four metro stations: Kendriya Sachivalaya and Udyog Bhawan from 5 am till 12 noon on January 23; Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk from 8:45 am to 12 noon on January 23.

Taxi and TSR will not be allowed to enter the areas around the parade route after 7 am on January 23.

Moreover, Delhi traffic control has advised people to stay aware and inform the nearest policeman on noticing any unidentified/suspicious object or person.

(With PTI input)

