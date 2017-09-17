Delhi traffic cop run over by truck, 5 minutes before duty ended

Vinesh Kumar is survived by his wife and daughter Vinesh Kumar is survived by his wife and daughter

A Delhi traffic police constable died after he was hit by a speeding truck near the Geeta Colony flyover in north Delhi on Saturday morning. Constable Vinesh Kumar was rushed to Civil Lines Trauma Centre. He was later referred to Max Hospital in Patparganj, where he was declared dead on arrival. Police are on the lookout for the errant driver who fled the spot. Since the truck’s numberplate was also broken, police are looking at CCTV footage in the area to ascertain the driver’s identity.

A post-mortem was conducted and the body was handed over to the family, police said. According to police, the incident was reported at Kotwali police station around 7.40 am. Constable Vinesh was posted at the Kotwali circle, along with SI Kanhaiya Lal and Constable Anand on Friday night. On Saturday morning, five minutes before his duty was about to end, Vinesh spotted a truck coming from ITO. The driver was reportedly driving in the first lane of the road and violating traffic norms.

The truck driver broke through the barricades and hit Vinesh. “Constable Anand hailed a vehicle to take Vinesh to hospital. He then tried to chase the truck on a bike, but the driver escaped,” a police officer said. Hailing from Aligarh, Vinesh had joined the Delhi Police in 2010. He is survived by his wife and four-year-old daughter.

