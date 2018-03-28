Delhi traders to stage mega rally in Ramlila Maidan against sealing drive — All you need to know

Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File) Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed on Wednesday. (Express Photo/Praveen Khanna/File)

Demanding protection from the ongoing sealing drive, traders are observing a strike in New Delhi on Wednesday. Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets across the city will remain closed, including Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), All Delhi Traders, Vyapari and Workers Association have also organised a mega rally in Ramlila Maidan.

“Trade and commerce in Delhi will remain completely closed on March 28 and both wholesale and retail markets will observe trade bandh,” Praveen Khandelwal, general secretary of CAIT, was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. “More than 3,000 commercial markets of Delhi will remain closed. Transport and logistics sector have also extended their support and all transport companies shall also remain closed.”

What is the sealing drive?

The Supreme Court has ordered sealing of commercial establishments across the city over non-payment of conversion charges, encroachment, and illegal construction. The drive, which is being carried out by the three municipal corporations, is being overseen by a monitoring committee appointed by the court. The committee began the process on December 17, 2017. Thousands of shops have been sealed in the last three months.

Why are traders protesting?

Traders are demanding that the Centre introduce a Bill or promulgate an Ordinance to stop the sealing drive. They also seek protection from the drive. Traders have simultaneously asked the AAP-led Delhi government to move a Bill in the state Assembly to temporarily stop the sealing, and forward the same to the Centre for approval.

Khandelwal said, “The trade and economy of Delhi are badly affected and in the last three months; business has dropped 40 per cent. If this continues, traders will be left with no option but to shift their business to neighbouring cities which will cause huge revenue loss to the Delhi Government.”

Who is taking part in the protest today?

The protest in Ramlila Maidan will be observed by thousands of traders, employees and businessmen. Their families will participate in the strike as well. Traders will not send their children to schools and colleges as a mark of protest.

According to Khandelwal, the transport and logistics sector will also support the strike and transport companies will remain closed today. Around 150 buses and e-rickshaws will reportedly help transport the traders from various markets to the site of the protest.

Which markets are closed today?

The markets that will be closed today include Chandni Chowk, Connaught Place, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Chawri Bazar, Lajpat Nagar and Laxmi Nagar.

