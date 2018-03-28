Delhi traders’ protest LIVE Updates: Nearly one lakh expected to join strike, rally against sealing drive

Delhi traders’ protest LIVE Updates: The sealing drive by the BJP-run MCDs was initiated last December on the directions of the monitoring committee. (Express Photo:Prem Nath Pandey/File) Delhi traders’ protest LIVE Updates: The sealing drive by the BJP-run MCDs was initiated last December on the directions of the monitoring committee. (Express Photo:Prem Nath Pandey/File)

A large number of traders in Delhi will hold a strike on Wednesday in protest of the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. The traders are also going to conduct a rally at Ramlila Ground in protest. The call for shutdown was given by the Chamber of Trade Industries (CTI), Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Indian Industries and Trade Group, and Federation of Trade Association last week.

Several markets including those in Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Laxmi Nagar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Sarojini Nagar and Uttam Nagar will remain closed as the traders go on a strike.

The protest will also affect the traffic conditions in the city as at least one lakh people are expected to take part in the strike. Around 20 industrial areas and 20,000 transporters have joined the shutdown call demanding that the Centre bring forth a bill or an ordinance to stop the sealing drive.

Earlier in February, traders in Delhi went on a 48-hour strike to protest against the sealing of their establishments.

