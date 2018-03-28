Delhi traders’ protest LIVE Updates: Nearly one lakh expected to join strike, rally against sealing drive

A large number of traders in Delhi will hold a strike on Wednesday in protest of the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital. The traders are also going to conduct a rally at Ramlila Ground in protest. The call for shutdown was given by the Chamber of Trade Industries (CTI), Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), Indian Industries and Trade Group, and Federation of Trade Association last week.
Several markets including those in Karol Bagh, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Laxmi Nagar, South Extension, Greater Kailash, Sarojini Nagar and Uttam Nagar will remain closed as the traders go on a strike.
The protest will also affect the traffic conditions in the city as at least one lakh people are expected to take part in the strike. Around 20 industrial areas and 20,000 transporters have joined the shutdown call demanding that the Centre bring forth a bill or an ordinance to stop the sealing drive.
Earlier in February, traders in Delhi went on a 48-hour strike to protest against the sealing of their establishments.
The amount was to be kept in an Escrow Account and should have been spent on development of parking and infrastructure in markets. "Not even a single rupee has been spent on these activities and funds have been diverted for other purposes. Its a clear breach of trust and misappropriation of funds and as such inquiry is demanded and stern action should be taken against erring officials" Khandelwal said.
Khandelwal has also alleged that all three MCDs were involved in a Conversion Charge scam and demanded the Centre institute an inquiry to find out what happened to thousands of crores of rupees collected from traders as conversion charges.
CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal has also alleged that the monitoring committee has adopted an arbitrary mood in the matter of sealing and trades are being denied the benefit of fundamental provisions of the MCD Act,1957. Neither any show cause notice nor opportunity of placing defence is being given to traders, he further claimed.
The Supreme Court will hear the case on a day-to-day basis on April 2.
Traders in Delhi have been hit hard after the building department of the municipal corporations had started sealing business establishments for non-payment of conversion charges, encroachment, and illegal construction on the instructions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. Thousands of shops have been sealed since last December.
As a mark of protest, traders across Delhi will not send their children to school and colleges today.
The protest will also be attended by employees of the traders and families of businessmen, CAIT general secretary Praveen Khandelwal had said earlier this week.
Around seven lakh business establishments and over 3,000 commercial markets of Delhi will remain closed today.
The traders are supported by the ruling AAP along with BJP and Congress, who had on March 21 met members of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee and sought immediate relief for traders in Delhi from the sealing drive. Read More
At least one lakh traders in Delhi will on Wednesday join the protest against sealing drive by the BJP-run MCDs, which was initiated last December on the directions of the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee. As part of the initiative, commercial premises which had failed to deposit “conversion charges” as per the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, were sealed.
Good Morning and welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog on protest against the sealing drive in Delhi.