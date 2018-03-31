Delhi Traders’ body slams Arvind Kejriwal for hunger strike ‘flip-flop’

“Arvind Kejriwal has indefinitely postponed his hunger strike against sealing, which is a betrayal of traders of Delhi.” (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal) “Arvind Kejriwal has indefinitely postponed his hunger strike against sealing, which is a betrayal of traders of Delhi.” (Source: Express photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

After the AAP said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal would not be sitting on an indefinite fast against the sealing — an announcement he had made earlier — the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) demanded his resignation, citing the “betrayal” of traders.

In a statement, the AAP announced that Kejriwal wouldn’t sitting on the hunger strike since the case was ongoing in the Supreme Court. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “The SC is going to hear this matter from April 2 on day-to-day basis. Delhi govt has appointed two good senior advocates in the matter. The CM has been appealed by several trader associations and was also advised by some lawyers that when the matter is in the court, CM’s fast could annoy the court, which could adversely impact the outcome. They advised the CM to postpone the decision.”

This prompted Praveen Khandelwal, secretary general, CAIT, to attack Kejriwal. “Arvind Kejriwal has indefinitely postponed his hunger strike against sealing, which is a betrayal of traders of Delhi.” He added, “It is shameful that such a sensitive issue affecting the livelihood of traders and their employees was politicised ruthlessly by Kejriwal, as he played with the feelings of people.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App