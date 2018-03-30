Delhi: Towel found in woman’s stomach

For 13 days after she delivered a baby girl, Pooja Sharma suffered from acute nausea and shooting pain in her stomach. Repeated trips to Kasturba Hospital, where she delivered her baby, yielded no answers. Days later, it was found that the surgeons had left a towel in her stomach, after the delivery. Police said that on the basis of the woman’s husband’s complaint, an FIR under IPC Section 337 (negligence) has been registered against four doctors and a medical technician at Kasturba Hospital.

DCP (Central) MS Randhawa said, “We have registered an FIR. Further investigations are underway.” He added that police had attempted to call all the five accused but found that their phones were switched off.

The woman’s husband Yogesh Sharma said she was admitted to the hospital on February 2 and she delivered her baby the next day. On February 13, she returned to the hospital because of pain. Two days later, she was referred to LNJP Hospital, where doctors conducted an emergency surgical procedure to take the towel out on February 16, Sharma said.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said, “This is a case pertaining to an MCD-run hospital. We would not like to comment on it.”North Delhi mayor Preety Aggarwal said, “I am not aware of this case. But we will take strict action against the accused if there has been a such a case of negligence.”

