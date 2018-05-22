Delhi: Towel-clad man’s attempt to escape police ends in blushes

The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the locality. (Representational Image) The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the locality. (Representational Image)

Residents of west Delhi’s Inderpuri witnessed a dramatic sight last week, when a man accused in over two dozen criminal cases tried to escape from police personnel who had come to arrest him. Wearing just a towel, the man tried to jump from the terrace of his house before police finally managed to catch him. In the melee, however, his towel slipped off.

Not wanting to take any more chances, police hurriedly led him down the street to the PCR van before giving him clothes to wear. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera in the locality.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express that they acted fast to nab the accused, Virendra Kala, as he was creating a ruckus. “Around 3.30 pm on May 17, our team went to arrest Kala. However, he ran to the terrace and tried to jump. He was wearing just a towel, which came off. We pulled him up and offered him underwear but he tried to escape again. So, we rushed him to the police gypsy and gave him clothes to wear,” he said.

Kumar said the accused has 31 cases registered against him, including robbery, armed burglary and attempt to murder. “With his arrest, three robbery cases have been worked out,” said the DCP. Police said a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

