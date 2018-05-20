Delhi: Toddler molested by 46-year-old neighbour

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly molested by her 46-year-old neighbour in northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad, police said. The man, who allegedly lured the girl to his room and touched her inappropriately, has been arrested, police said. Hearing the girl’s cries, her mother rushed to the spot. Police said residents beat up the man before making a PCR call.

Police said a medical examination of the girl has been conducted. “She has not suffered any injuries. The accused attempted to rape her after touching her inappropriately. So far, no signs of rape have been ascertained in the medical examination,” said a police officer, adding that the girl was taken to a local hospital and later discharged.

The girl’s father is a vegetable vendor and the mother a homemaker. The accused, Sarvesh, has been charged under sections of the POCSO Act, police said. According to police, the girl was playing near her house when the accused spotted her.

